Presentation Day

Today’s the day that I give my presentation. You might wonder why I used this picture today because I won’t be talking about bicycles. My talk is about traveling to Europe in the 1800s. Did you know that in the late 1800s it was cheaper to book passage on a transatlantic voyage than to buy a bicycle? I learned this when I was researching my dissertation, and I went down a rabbit hole of research once trying to figure out what the cost of traveling to Europe would be, and I read about the cost of bicycles when they first came out and what a ticket to Europe cost on a transatlantic ocean liner. Anyway, can you imagine? Now, you can basically buy a cheap car for the same price as a transatlantic cruise; the price of a bicycle wouldn’t cover the cost of the booking fee. 😂
I think everything will go well as long as all of the technology works. I’ll be nervous until I get started. As a friend told me last night, I’m the expert in the room on this subject. Telling myself that always calms me down, even if it might sound egotistical. When it’s true, it’s true. 😂
I bet this young man is in Paris between the Musee d'Orsay and that of the Legion of Honor
I'm crossing my fingers for your conference.
