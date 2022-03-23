Busy, Busy, Busy

On Monday, I wrote about how my date scheduled for Saturday never happened and how we had rescheduled for Sunday. Then, when Sunday came along, I couldn’t get in touch with him and did not hear anything from him. I finally got an answer to my texts. He was sick and had to go to the hospital. He is OK now, but he did not have his phone and could not contact me. I’m not sure when we will reschedule, but he still wants to get together. I’m so busy packing and work that I’m not sure when we would be able to get together. I can probably make the time. Lord knows I need a break from packing, but a lot is going on at the moment.
Life is so busy right now. Packing up my apartment is coming along, but not as fast as I would like it to be. It seems like the more I pack, the more things I find that I either need to pack or get rid of. I don’t think anyone who moves realizes just how much stuff they have accumulated over the years. My current apartment is quite large, so I had added to my possessions to furnish the apartment. All of that needs to be packed up and ready for the movers to take to the new apartment. It’s a little overwhelming at times, so I am working through Friday and then taking two weeks off to get packed, moved, and unpacked.
I am completely bogged down at work and doing my best to keep up. I went from not having anything to do at work to being so busy that I barely have time for lunch. I have classes that I need to prepare for and teach, public programs to organize, plus work on two different committees. One of the committees is more work than I ever expected. They are depending on me for an oral history portion of this initiative we are dealing with in the committee. I won’t have to do the oral histories interviews myself, but I will be training others on how to conduct oral histories, including writing guidelines and procedures. The other committee is a university advisory committee. I’m not sure what I’ve gotten myself into with that committee, but our first meeting is on Thursday.
Packing is no fun but you'll be happy settling into your new home after the move is done.
Good luck!
