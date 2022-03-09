Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Just Hanging On


I wish this post could just be a positive and happy one today, but it’s not going to happen. I’ve been feeling a bit of anxiety and depression the last few days. Monday was particularly bad, and yesterday was not great. I’m not sure if this has to do with anxiety over packing and moving. I feel like I have been on the verge of a panic attack most of the time for the last week or so. I’m hoping that this will get better, but if it doesn’t, I have an appointment to see my doctor on March 17. I’ll talk to him about it then. For now, I'm just hanging in there and doing the best I can.

 I have enjoyed being off work the last two days, mainly because I did not even have to leave my apartment. I return to work today. I will likely spend a large part of it catching up on email. I have two meetings, but neither should be bad. It should be a relatively normal day at work. For the past two months, I’ve felt like I have been going nonstop all day every day, but most of the big projects that kept me away from my desk are finished, so now I can sit down at my desk and get to everything else that needs to get done.

1 comment:

uvdp said...

With what is happening in Ukraine, it is difficult to remain calm at the moment.
Here is what a blogger wrote:
"Eric D said...
...like attracts like, hate attracts hate.
Also you have to send love. On all humans. Including on the sick leader. We do not heal with poison but with honey.
You don't put out a fire by pouring oil on the fire.
Let us wrap the Earth and humanity with our thoughts of peace, with a beautiful solar light.
Excuse me for the spiritual character of my message, but I think it is good to be aware of our responsibilities even by simple deleterious thoughts. Thank you."

March 9, 2022 at 6:26 AM

