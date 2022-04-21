A Long and Busy Day

I have two appointments this morning. At 8 am, I have a meeting with my “personal design expert” for a consultation a out the blinds I want to get installed in my new apartment. She’s going to measure the windows, show me some different blinds, and give me an estimate. Later this morning, I have a pre-op physical that’s required before my endoscopy next Friday. After my appointment, I have to head to work, but it won’t be just a half day. I have to be at the museum until 7:00 or 7:30 pm. Two on campus departments have a reception in our entry hall and the university’s board of trustees will be meeting simultaneously in our conference room.
Hopefully, everything will stay on schedule and I get back home at a decent hour. I also hope that all will go well with the consultation and I can have new blinds installed quickly. Finally, I hope that the pre-op physical goes without a hitch.
