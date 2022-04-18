Back to Work, Again

In the past three weeks, I have worked exactly three days. One was a Saturday that no one else could work, and the other two days were last Monday and Tuesday. I had not planned on it, but I ended up taking the rest of the week off to finish clearing out my old apartment. Thankfully, I am now done with the old place and I can concentrate on getting settled into my new place. There were a few new pieces of furniture I needed: nightstands, a chest of drawers, and a bookcase. I’ve gotten all of that. The only thing left is a dining room table. I just need a small one that’s either square or round with four comfortable chairs. I don’t want to spend a lot of money on a table, but I’m not sure where to look for one.
The next thing to do is to get mini blinds for the windows. Currently, there is nothing covering the windows, and I feel like I’m constantly on display. I plan to call a local company today to get a quote to buy install the blinds. I want metal blind and not vinyl. Isabella tends to chew on vinyl, and I think she’d have a harder time with aluminum blinds. I may also get blackout curtains for my bedroom. When I have a migraine, I like it to be very dark. I’ve used a sleep mask before, but with the really bad headaches plus the trigeminal neuralgia, no matter how loose I have the sleep mask, it can still hurt. It’s all coming together though.
As for work, it will likely be a busy week. I have a program to host on Wednesday, and today,I need to catch up on emails. I also have several meetings throughout the week. Hopefully, I’ll get back in the routine of things fairly easily.
4 comments:
Where can you find these stunning photos?
I have found that both Facebook marketplace and Craigslist can be places to purchase items like a dining room table and chairs. We sold ours on CL years ago. Additionally, several years back we ordered blinds online at justblinds.com. Don't know if any of those options appeal to you but thought I'd throw it out there. Glad you're now done with the move and can settle in.
Wayfair.com has great options for tables and chairs at good prices.
We recently had really good experiences with ordering blinds through Costco.
You might check local regulations. Where I live a landlord is required to provide a tenant with "privacy" and that includes some kind of window covering.
