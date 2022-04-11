Back to Work

I’ve been off for two weeks (with the exception of that Saturday that I had to work). I’ve been packing, moving, and unpacking. I’m utterly exhausted. I don’t want to have to return to work, but I have things to do there too. I still have some more to do at the old place, so I’m planning to take another day and a half or two days off to finish up before my lease ends on Friday. I have another week's worth of vacation time to take off before the end of May, I might as well take them when I need them most. Besides, until the end of May is going to be a busy time. On April 20, we are bringing in a speaker from out of state to give a lecture at the museum. I have my endoscopy April 29, and I’m going to see the comedian Matteo Lane on April 30. Winter Was a Drag Ball is May 14, and from May 19th-22nd, I will be in Boston for the Alliance of American Museum’s Conference. I have my annual physical May 4th and a dental cleaning on May 25th. And most exciting of all, Star Trek: Brave New Worlds premiers on May 5th. It’s a lot going on. Then summer will be here and things should begin to slow down a bit. With few students on campus, things should be a bit more leisurely. I hope.🤞
Nice to read that you're nearly done with the move. I think you'll enjoy Matteo. He comes through Boston a few times each year and I've seen him in the past. He is witty and funny even if sometimes I don't understand all of his punchlines.
