Still Under the Weather

For most of the day yesterday, I was feeling better, good enough to run errands during the morning. By late afternoon though, I had a raging headache and a fever again. The fever was a little higher than the day before, though still a low grade fever. The fever was gone again by the time I went to bed, but I still had the headache.
I’m really hope I am feeling better this morning. Today is the first day of the lease on my new apartment and I want to go by Spectrum and get my new cable equipment and set up the cable and internet at my new apartment. I also have a bed frame I want to put together so it’s ready for the movers to put my old mattress on in the spare bedroom. Then I’ll head back to my current apartment to continue packing.
As long as I’m continuing to feel better tomorrow night, I’m supposed to go have dinner with a coworker. We’ll see how I’m feeling as to whether I actually do that or not. Tomorrow, I have to work at the museum. I’m a bit aggravated that I’m having to work on the Saturday in the middle of a two week vacation, but apparently, no one else could work tomorrow. Although, if I’m not feeling well, i.e. still have a fever, my boss will have to figure out something else. We apparently have to be open since there’s an open house or something at the university this weekend.
