Thursday, June 9, 2022

Installed

The new blinds got installed, and they look great. I had opted for white faux wood blinds because they are supposed to block out more light, and it was definitely the right decision. I won’t keep them closed all the time. I plan to keep a few up during the day so that Isabella can still sit in the window and look out at the birds, squirrels, and chipmunks. There’s also a woodchuck that lives behind my apartment, but he’s as big as Isabella, and she doesn’t seem to pay him any attention. I think she also prefers the chipmunks to the squirrels. She’s loves watching the birds though. I suspect if she ever got outside, no bird would be safe. She’s relentless when she hunts.

Anyway, it was nice having yesterday off, but it’s back to work today. I actually have a few things to get done today or tomorrow. I have a meeting this morning, and I’ve got mentoring duties this afternoon. I’ve had a high school student shadowing me all semester, and today is her last day. It’s been difficult to have something for her to  do once a week, but my boss gave her a project, so she’s been thankfully working on that. On Monday, I have a class coming from the local high school, so I need to prepare the artifacts I will be using to teach their class. So, I have a few things to keep me busy the rest of the week.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

3 comments:

BosGuy said...

Glad your place is coming together. Sergio and I need to get new blinds for our windows, but we can't seem to decide what we would like. Who did you purchase your blinds from?

June 9, 2022 at 8:49 AM
Joe said...

BosGuy, I purchased mine from Budget Blinds (https://budgetblinds.com). They have a series of franchises, and I used the local one, though they actually worked out of New Hampshire. It was a great experience. The rep came out and showed me samples and measured to give me an estimate. I ordered the blinds, and they were custom cut for my windows. Despite the name, they weren't cheap, but they do look great. Once the blinds came in (it took about 6 weeks), she came back and installed them in about an hour and a half. I would highly recommend them. Hopefully, the franchise in Boston is as personable and easy to work with as the one up here.

June 9, 2022 at 8:57 AM
Dan 57 said...

Isabella go after the chipmunks and squirrel too

June 9, 2022 at 9:01 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)