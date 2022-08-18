This week has been incredibly busy. Actually, work has been busy for the past few weeks as we get ready for the students to return to campus. I am teaching more classes this upcoming semester than I ever h taught at the museum, and I have more programs planned than I ever have before. The classes are basically set in stone, and I’ve been working my tail off trying to get the speakers for the programs set in stone. I’m having limited success getting people to answer back, but slowly but surely, it’s coming together. In addition to all of that, I have several student fairs I have to represent the museum at, and homecoming is a month away, and that’s always a crazy time at the museum.
There’s a lot going on and I’ve had little time for anything but work. Usually, I can check my personal emails, look at Facebook, or play on my phone. All of that has been limited these last few weeks. I have barely even had time to talk to colleagues about anything other than work. I was in meetings almost all day yesterday. Today, I also have several meetings plus a tour for foreign dignitaries. While I have nothing on my schedule for tomorrow, but that in no way means it is going to be an easy day. I seem to be constantly coordinating with other people on campus, answering emails, and basically putting out cores so things run more smoothly. I’m not sure when things will slow down again. I know they will eventually, but there is not light at the end of the tunnel right now.
No comments:
Post a Comment