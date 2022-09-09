Busy, Busy Week

I’m in need of some R&R. I’ve had an extremely busy and tiring week at work, and my week isn’t even over yet. Tomorrow, I am supposed to attend a conference as a representative of our museum. Thankfully, I have a free day on Sunday, but then I’m working for the next six days. It’s our busiest time of the year, and I have very little breathing room. I’m teaching multiple classes every day, we have an exhibit opening next week, and I’m giving a gallery talk next Friday. I’ve been coming home and basically collapsing on my couch. While it may sound like I’m complaining, I’m really not. All of these things are parts of my job that I love. I just wish all of it was not crammed into a two week period. I’ve always said that my job is either feast or famine. Right now, it’s a feast, but I’m looking forward to a little famine where I have nothing pressing that needs doing. I hate being rushed, and right now, I feel rushed trying to get everything done.
