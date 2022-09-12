Long Week Ahead

I will be working my ass off this week. I have a dozen or more classes to teach, an exhibit opening, a gallery talk I’m giving, and who knows what else might pop up, and then there is alumni weekend. I doubt I’ll have time this year to hookup with anyone from the alumni board like last year, although that was a hell of a lot of fun. I just don’t think I’ll have the time. If I am in my actual office more than an hour this week, it will be a miracle. Although, I need to be in my office at least a bit because I’m still working on my public programming schedule for this semester and next. There’s a lot going on, and I know I’ll have a ton of emails to read and answer.
On top of all that, this weekend is Vermont Pride. I won’t be going to the Pride Ball or anything like that this year, but I do plan to go to the parade on Sunday. Some friends and I plan to get a table at one of the restaurants on the parade route and take some time to relax, have a few drinks, some good food, and watch the parade go by. It should be a fun way to wind down after such a busy week.
Thankfully, I have next Monday and Tuesday off to recuperate. I’ll probably need it.
No comments:
Post a Comment