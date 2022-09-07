Teaching Days

The classes I taught went pretty well yesterday. The first one didn’t go quite as smoothly as the other two, but it went ok once I figured out that none of the students had actually read the book which was the whole purpose of using these particular artifacts. I was not surprised they had not read the book, and I suspect few of them will read the whole thing. Many of them didn’t even know what the book was about, so once I supplied them with some basic information and allowed them to search the internet to back up their hunches, it was smooth sailing. I teach variations of this class all the time, so it’s not a difficult class to teach. The only difficulty was that there were basically no breaks between the three classes which started at 8 am and went until 12:05 pm. I sometimes forget how much wear and tear is is on my back to stand for four solid hours.
This was one of the shorter days since we were basically finished by lunchtime. Some days we are teaching from 8 am to 4 pm. Those are going to be long days. I wish I’d been able to have a snack around mid morning. If I go too long without eating, my blood sugar drops and I end up feeling like crap. My coworkers will cover some of the classes, especially on those 8-4 days when I have to have a lunch break.
My coworkers will actually be handling the the classes this morning. I have had a doctor’s appointment schedule months before these classes were scheduled. My doctor’s appointment also is in the middle of the morning, so it will take up parts of three different classes, all of which I will have to miss. However, I’ll be teaching three or four classes this afternoon. It really depends on when I get out of the doctor’s office and get back to the museum. If I have time to eat lunch before the noontime class, then I’ll probably teach it. Otherwise, my coworkers will handle it as well.
Why not teach seated?
I added a chair to the room for me to sit some during the class. I had forgotten to do that yesterday and did not have time to go get an extra chair in between yesterday’s classes. Also, I’ve always preferred to be standing when I’m giving a lecture, but parts of these classes are hands on, so I’ll have time to sit for a few minutes and take a break.
