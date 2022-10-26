The last two days have been exhausting but good. Monday, I went down for my YEPTI infusion and to see my neurologist. It was a long day, but everything went well. The infusion went without a hitch. It’s not a very comfortable thing to do because I had to sit there for an hour with an IV in my arm, but it’s not the worst thing either. My appointment at the Headache Clinic went really well.
I talked to my neurologist about how the VYEPTI was cost prohibitive, and she suggested a new medicine called Qulipta, a new CGRP migraine treatment that is a once daily pill. She said that it had been very effective in people and because it’s a daily pill, it doesn’t wear off like many of the other 90-day CGRP treatments. I don’t mind adding another pill to my daily routine. One more won’t make any difference. The plus side is that it won’t cost me anything. The company that makes Qulipta (AbbVie) will mail me the medicine for free. They will initially send me a free one-month supply while my doctor gets the medicine approved by my insurance. Once that is done AbbVie will pay for whatever my copay is. I won’t have to pay the cost of the medicine at all for the first two years. I just hope it works.
Yesterday, I was swamped at work. I have several projects going on: a program I’m doing the final preparations for, a conference next week, a few classes on the horizon, one of which is this morning at 8 am. In all, I had a list of at least a dozen things to do yesterday, but I ticked them off one at a time and got them done.
Also, I had a date last night. I’m not sure it’s going to go anywhere, though I hope it does. We’ll see. He seems a very nice man, has a very accomplished career, incredibly intelligent, and easy on the eyes. He also likes my accent, though I hope that’s not the only thing he liked about me. The date was nice. We had dinner, and the food was delicious. I hope I get to see him again soon, though next week, we’ll both be at conferences on opposite ends of the country.
Needless to say, when I got home last night, I was ready to crash. It doesn’t look like my week will be slowing down much either.
Happy for you .
" Art "
