Work Social

Unless something changes, I have to attend a work function tonight. It’s a dinner to honor a group of authors, and the office that organized it wanted the people from the museum to attend. We always get invitations to this event, and it’s usually not as bad as I anticipate it being. That said, I still do not want to go. First of all, I hate having to wear a suit. I’ve lost some weight and none of my suits fit anymore. I need a new one. I have what I need to wear for tonight, but it would not be ideal. Second, I usually get seated with people I do not know, and I’m never good in those situations. Finally, since I live further away now, I can’t just run home after work. I get off work at 4 pm and the dinner doesn’t start until 6 pm. I’m not sure what I’m going to do for those two hours. If I went home, I’d have to turn around and come right back. It’s not worth it. If I can get out of this thing, I probably will. I hate social functions like this where there is basically no one I know. I know some of them as passing acquaintances, but unlike my colleagues, I deal mostly with people off campus, not on campus. The ones I do deal with on campus are usually professors, and not many of them will be at this event. I’ll try to make the best of it. At least the food is usually good for this event. I hope that continues to be the case.
