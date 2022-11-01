I’m going to be away at a conference for the rest of the week, so if the posts are a bit short, blame it on me being away from home. I like going to conferences because it’s an all expense paid vacation; however, I don’t enjoy participating in conferences. If I’m presenting a paper, that’s one thing, but to go and sit and listen to people drone on about things I have little interest in is boring. This particular conference has the worst session descriptions. I have learned that if the session sounds interesting from the description, then it is likely that whatever is presented has very little to do with the description. Plus, my job at the museum is education and public programs, but they never have any sessions about public programs, and the ones they have about education are often geared towards K-12, which is only a very minor part of what I do.
My boss always requires me to attend this conference because it’s our regional conference, but I never get anything out of the sessions I have to attend. I have attended interesting conferences in the past, but this has never been one of them. I guess it will be good to do some networking while I’m there. I always feel awkward at these things though, so it’s anxiety inducing. While this conference is held in interesting places sometimes, this one isn’t the most exciting, even if it’s in one of the larger cities in New England. It’s certainly not Boston, which was an interesting place to attend a conference. I’m sure I’ll find some interesting things to do in the evenings, and hopefully, we’ll find some good places to eat. At least this city has some gay bars.
