We made it to our conference. It wasn’t a bad drive down, just two and a half hours. When we were booking our rooms, I chose one with a king-sized bed, my coworkers opted for rooms with two queen-sized beds so they could lay their luggage on one of them. I didn’t want to do that, because I hung up all my clothes once I got in my room. I’m glad I chose the room with the king-sized bed, I have the much better view. My room looks out over the Connecticut River. My boss’s room has not view and looks out over a rooftop. My other coworker, apparently, has a view of a clock tower.
The conference actually starts today. I have four sessions to attend today. We’ll see if I actually go to all of them, or stay through the whole session on any of them. If one of my coworkers is in the same session, I’ll probably have to stay and act interested, but they usually don’t attend the same topics that I do. I also have a luncheon that I do not want to attend, but the lunch is part of our registration, so I'm expected to go. They have these luncheons for different groups, such as education, libraries, collections, etc. in the past, they held them all at the same time, but now they spread them out over two days so you can attend more than one. Oh joy. 🙄 These are workshop type lunches so you have to interact, which is the point, but I'm not always thrilled about the group activities. Double joy. 🙄 Tomorrow’s might be better because I think it’s for LGBTQ+ museum professionals. 🏳️🌈
Food Report #1
Hopefully, we’ll go somewhere good for dinner tonight. Last night we went to a BBQ joint, Theodore’s Blues Booze and BBQ. They tried, but the BBQ was ok if you put enough BBQ sauce on it. My sides were collard greens which were good, but had a little too much vinegar in them, they don’t understand apparently that the vinegar, i.e. pepper sauce (vinegar poured over hot peppers in a jar), should be served on the side. Not everyone likes it. That being said, the collard greens were the second best part of the meal. The fried pickles appetizer was the best part even if they tried to serve them with a chipotle sauce. As a friend of mine said, the only proper sauce to serve with them is ranch dressing, which I had to request. My other side was BBQ baked beans. I ate everything else, but I only ate a few bites of the baked beans. They needed to be cooked a few hours longer. My beverages were sweet tea (it was not fresh, but not awful) and what they called a “Mardi Gras Hurricane.” If you have ever been to New Orleans, you know that the only real place to get a hurricane is Pat O’Brien’s, and they’ve never shared their recipe. It is basically rum and tropical fruit juices. What this place served me as a “hurricane” was, I think, rum and cranberry juice. I don’t think a real hurricane has cranberry juice, but uses grenadine to give the drinks its signature red color.
