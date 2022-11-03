Yesterday was a long, boring day. I went to bed early last night because I was just tired.
Food Report #2
For dinner last night, a coworker and I went to a Mediterranean restaurant called Nadim’s. It was actually pretty good. We started out with appetizers. I had stuffed grape leaves with tzatziki that were delicious, though my coworker didn’t like them; she got something on the menu called “Hummachos.” They were surprisingly delicious. It sounds odd, but they were hummus, ground meat, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and feta cheese served over homemade pita chips. For our entrees, I had chicken shish kebabs with rice pilaf, and she had lamb shish kebabs with mashed potatoes. I wouldn’t mind eating here again.
Where is the conference?
We would like to know the subject of conferences.
