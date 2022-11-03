Thursday, November 3, 2022

Long Day

Yesterday was a long, boring day. I went to bed early last night because I was just tired.

Food Report #2

For dinner last night, a coworker and I went to a Mediterranean restaurant called Nadim’s. It was actually pretty good. We started out with appetizers. I had stuffed grape leaves with tzatziki that were delicious, though my coworker didn’t like them; she got something on the menu called “Hummachos.” They were surprisingly delicious. It sounds odd, but they were hummus, ground meat, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and feta cheese served over homemade pita chips. For our entrees, I had chicken shish kebabs with rice pilaf, and she had lamb shish kebabs with mashed potatoes. I wouldn’t mind eating here again.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

2 comments:

BosGuy said...

Where is the conference?

November 3, 2022 at 8:13 AM
uvdp said...

We would like to know the subject of conferences.

November 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)