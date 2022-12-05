Another Busy Week

You might think that with the end of the year fast approaching, things would start to slow down, and maybe they will after this week, but this week is going to be a busy one. It’s a week of meetings, classes, and programs, most of which I am the one organizing. So far, Thursday is the only day that seems to have nothing pressing on my calendar. Hopefully, that will continue to be the case. Wednesday will be, by far, the busiest as we have a special guest coming to do a presentation. Though I scheduled this program, I’m embarrassed to say that I really don’t know what to expect. Hopefully, enough people will be curious enough to show up. I don’t expect a crowd like we had for the last one, but I’m hoping it will be a decent showing. The rest of my time is likely to be in one meeting after another. Next week, I only have one thing on my agenda and that’s for Monday. Then the next week, I’ll only work half a week as I will be flying home for Christmas on December 22. I haven’t been home since Christmas 2019, so I’m not sure how I am feel about this trip home.
1 comment:
Good luck with the presentation on Wednesday.
This is my first week back from Brazil and I have a crazy week too. Unsure what it says about me that I'm already looking forward to Friday afternoon.
