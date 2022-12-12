It’s Monday again, so it’s back to work. I have a class to help out with first thing this morning. It will be my last class for the semester. Finals start tomorrow, I think. I know I’ll have some emails to go through and not much else, I have my fourth quarter review, which is usually just a formality. I hope this one will be too. As far as I know, everything has been going well. The programs and classes have been a success, so there should be nothing to worry about. Work should be fairly slow this week. I have a meeting with a professor on Wednesday about a class she’ll be teaching next semester. Other than that, it should all be pretty routine.
