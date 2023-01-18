I have a busy week filled with classes and meetings.I had several classes yesterday and a VIP tour. Today, I have another class and a few meetings, plus preparation for a class I’ll be teaching next week. I also have some prep work for upcoming programs/events at the museum. Tomorrow will be continuing with the same tasks, but I also have another meeting.
I am scheduled to be off Friday for an appointment with my neurologist, but I may have to reschedule due to the winter storm we are expecting Thursday night and throughout the day Friday. Hopefully, if I do have the reschedule, it will be fairly soon, though they might change it to a telehealth appointment since it’s really just a routine checkup about my new medicine that I’ve been taking for the past three months. The new medicine (Qulipta) has been successful except when there are changes in the weather which has been affecting me all week. I’ve woken with a migraine every day this week. Yesterday, it eased up as the day went on. That was not the case on Monday, but that was also aggravated by the dental work I had done. I’m hoping that the headache I currently have will get better throughout the morning.
Then, I have to work on Saturday. At least Saturday workdays are pretty easy. I basically just have to be there to open and close the museum and be there. I usually don’t have much to do on the Saturdays that I work. While I’d rather be home or doing something else, Saturday are not the worst day to work. At least I’ll be there by myself.
