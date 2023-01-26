Needing Rest

I have this morning off because I have to work tonight. Technically, I’m just going in later than normal and working late to cover an event at the museum. I’m sure Isabella will have had me up before 5 am to feed her, but I’m hoping that when this posts, I will be back to sleep. I haven’t been sleeping great the last few nights, and it’s made me very tired ar work. Also, I have been waking earlier than usual and not being able to go back to sleep. Yesterday, I woke up at 4 am and tried to go back to sleep, but I basically just laid in bed for another forty-five minutes. Then, after I ate breakfast, I fell asleep on my couch for a few minutes. I thought I’d be late for work, but I ended up just being a few minutes late. Anyway, maybe I’ll get some rest this morning and make up for feeling so tired lately.
