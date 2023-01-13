I am so glad it’s Friday. I’m not sure I could handle it if there were more days in this week. I had to take a sick day yesterday because I woke with not only a migraine but also with bad muscle spasms in my back. I ended up Latin on a heating pad most of the day. Thankfully, by last night, I was feeling better. I hope I wake up this morning still feeling better, because regardless, I have to work today. I’m off Monday and I have things I need to get ready for an 8 am class on Tuesday.
Also, if you pray, I hope you’ll say a prayer for the people in Alabama devastated by yesterday’s tornadoes. Luckily, my family is fine. Whereas the tornadoes were all around them, the tornadoes were west and north of my parents. They lost a huge tree and did not have power when I talked to them, but they had their generator going and we’re doing fine.
Even when I’m not there, tornadoes and hurricanes always trigger strong emotions. I’ve experienced too many of them firsthand. It was always a traumatic experience. The noise alone is something that I’ll never forget, whether it’s the roar of a tornado or the howling winds of a hurricane, the noise is deafening.
