I’m working from home today because of some network issues we’re having at work. I need Internet access to do my job right now, so I needed to be home. Also, it looks like we are going to have some issues with freezing rain and ice. So, it’s safer not to get out today, and I wish I didn’t have to get out. However, I finally have my appointment with an orthopedist for my broken hand. It’s been three weeks since my fall, so it’s about time.
I hope the appointment brings good results. Drive carefully I'm sure you will.
