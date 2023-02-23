Yesterday turned out to be quite a long and exhausting day, both emotionally and physically. I was hosting a program at work yesterday, which means until it was over, I was busy getting everything ready and situated. Plus, I was taking care of our speaker, showing him the museum and also answering questions for a class that was in the museum at the same time. After the program was over and had the the speaker heading back home, I had a meeting on the other end of campus, so I had to quickly try to eat something for lunch and then head to my meeting. Our campus might not be very large, but it’s all up hill to the building my meeting was in. By the time I got back, I had to “put out another fire” with something else that came up at the museum. When that was taken care of, I went home.
Whew! If that wasn’t enough my mother and sister called me to tell me some upsetting/disturbing family news. Mama gave me the worst version of the news, and my sister called with more details. It wasn’t as bad as Mama had told me, but in a way, it was even more disturbing because of how long this has been going on. I don’t really want to say more than that, but it was quite upsetting.
Today, I’m probably going to be working from home. We got nearly a foot of snow last night, and my apartment’s parking area and driveway has not been plowed yet, making it difficult to get out. The roads might be ok, but what I’ve seen on the news this morning, I’m not counting on it. I’ll contact my boss shortly and see about working from home.
