It’s been a rough week at work, but yesterday was particularly bad. I won’t get into it, but I was aggravated, annoyed, and frightened nearly all day, and I let my boss know exactly why. By the time I left work, I was exhausted mentally and physically, so I did something I never do. I ordered takeout from pizza place/bar (that I do occasionally, the food is good), but what I did differently is that I went and had a drink while I was waiting on my order. Originally, I’d planned to order a beer, but this is one of those funky places where they have a lot of craft beers, and I never know what to order. Also, beer can trigger a migraine, so I tend to avoid it, but sometimes, I just really want a beer. Instead I ordered a hard cider. They didn’t have the brand I usually drink (Citizen Cider), so the bartender listed the three ciders they had. I had tried two of them before and was not impressed as they taste too floral to me. Instead, I ordered the third choice: Graft Cider’s Desert Rose. It was so good and was just what I needed.
I never sit at a bar by myself. I always feel out of place, and this place has a particularly local crowd, which means outsiders don’t always get a warm welcome, and I am not the type of person who strikes up a conversation with a stranger. I did enjoy the cider though while I waited on my pizza. When I got home, I ate my prosciutto pizza, and it was so good. That could have been because I was really hungry, but I devoured the whole pizza. It was a 10” pizza, so not a large one, but still, I rarely eat a whole pizza. However, this hit the spot and was exceptionally delicious.
I have a busy day at work today. I’m only supposed to be there half a day because I’m working Sunday for a special event. This event is something I’m looking forward to, so going in on a Sunday shouldn’t be too bad if all goes well.
