I did not want to get out of bed this morning, and Isabella apparently wasn’t to keen on it either. Her efforts to wake me up were halfhearted at best. When I finally sat up, she decided that she really was hungry.
This week is going to a busy one. I have a speaker coming in tomorrow, so I will be in entertainment mode. I have to get everything set up for the talk today because I will work from home tomorrow morning before going to Burlington to pick up the speaker from the airport. This time, the speaker is flying out on Wednesday after his talk. Often, we have to schedule them to fly out on Thursday which means another day of entertaining. Don’t think I’m complaining about the entertaining of my speakers. I actually love it, but it is a bit exhausting.
Thursday, I have one meeting after another all morning. I may take Thursday afternoon off. I’m already taking Friday off. I have nineteen vacation days that I have to take my May 31. We are. It allowed to carry over vacation time, only sick leave. I’d love to be taking a vacation somewhere, but that’s not in the cards.
Have a great week, everyone!
No comments:
Post a Comment