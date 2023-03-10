End of the Week

Yesterday was not nearly as bad as I feared, but that's mostly because I skipped most of the sessions/meetings I'd signed up to attend. I ended up walking back to the museum with my boss, who also didn't attend anything during the morning. I was able to get some work done in my office that I will spend today finishing up. We walked back down for lunch, and I went home sick after that. I woke up yesterday with a migraine, and it never got any better. If we had not had that staff-wide meeting at the university yesterday, I'd have called in sick, but since my boss knows how much I hate this annual meeting, it would have looked too suspiciously convenient. While I don't think he ever would, I don't want him to ever think I am using a migraine to get out of something.
I'm just glad this week is almost over. The next three weeks are going to be incredibly busy. Next week I have a speaker coming in that I'll have to entertain. The next week, I am going to a workshop in Norwalk, CT. The week after that, I have another speaker who will be coming in. She's a VIP guest, so I will be even busier taking care of her during her time in Vermont. The entertaining of my guest speakers is exhausting because I have to be "on" the whole time, but I love doing it. All of my speakers so far have been exceptionally nice people and are a joy to get to know. So, while the next three weeks are going to be busy, I'm not dreading them.
