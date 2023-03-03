This post is not at its usual 6 am time because I’m just waking up and lately I’ve been writing my posts in the morning instead of the night before. I had a bit of a rough day yesterday. I was in meetings or workshops nearly all day, and the news I got from some of those meetings were not good. I have been doing an extra project at work, which has taken up a lot of my time and had been led to believe that if we got a certain grant, I’d receive extra compensation for this work. However, come to find out, because I’m not faculty who works on a 9-month contract (I’m technically non-teaching faculty and considered a 12-month employee) that I can not receive extra compensation. Teaching faculty on a 9-month contract have 3 months in which they can earn extra money, such as when they are paid a supplemental salary for teaching a summer class. I’m so deeply involved in the project and one of the lead people, so I can’t just say, “If I’m not receiving additional compensation for all of this extra work, I won’t continue to do it.” It’s just annoying.
Anyway, the other thing is that I barely had time to eat lunch yesterday (at least I think that was the problem) and my blood sugar dropped suddenly. I was standing in a coworker’s office talking when suddenly like everything just drained out of me, and I nearly fell over. Luckily I was standing against the wall and caught myself. I sat down in a nearby chair, but I broke out in a cold sweat and was shaking. I eventually got up on wobbly legs and went to my office. I got some sugar in me, but it wasn’t really helping. I also developed a bad headache. Finally, I felt well enough to drive home, so I left work early. I was still feeling bad when I went to bed last night, though my glucose levels had gone back to normal.
Thankfully, I’m working from home today, so I can somewhat take it easy, even though I have quite a bit to do.
No comments:
Post a Comment