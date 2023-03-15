The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Instead of two steps forward and one step back, yesterday was more like two steps forward and three steps back. When I first woke up yesterday, the snow was not as bad as I expected. We may have gotten an inch of snow overnight, but within the next few hours, we got several inches of snow. Then, as I was leaving, the snow had miraculously stopped. The snow was easy to clear off my car, and everything looked good. I headed to Burlington to pick up my guest from the airport. The drive up was not as bad as I expected. The roads were mostly clear until I neared Burlington. The snow started coming down heavily; it was ugly, and the roads were barely plowed. It was not looking good. Finally, I made it to the airport, and I was early, just as I had planned. It was a good thing, too, because I drove around for nearly half an hour trying to find a parking space. The airport seemed to have closed access to the upper two decks, or I just couldn't find the access point for them. Eventually, I did and found a parking space on the top level. The snow was coming down so hard as I was walking into the airport that even walking under the covered walkway, I was still pelted by snow since it was blowing sideways.
I got in to find, with no surprise, that my guest's plane was delayed. Then, I got a text from him. His plane had been diverted to Buffalo. As I was texting him back, he then informed me that the plane was not going to continue to Burlington as planned but heading back to Chicago. This man was supposed to be my speaker for the next day, i.e., today. So, I had to call my boss and explain it all to him and come up with a plan of action. I finally talked to my guest on the phone, and we worked it out that he would do the program virtually, which hopefully won't be too bad, and there will be no technical issues today. *knock on wood* So, I called the hotel and got the room reservation canceled, got back in my car, and headed home.
Here's to hoping that today goes smoother.
1/ tomorrow mi-careme, so we will eat pancakes, we have to prepare and at Paris : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYnt9h1LFlU in french or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jTp9A7xmsU goto 40mn26 with english subtitles
Mehdy Metella could appear in this blog .
2/ *knock on wood* is also a French expression *toucher du bois* of the same meaning
In the Middle Ages, Christians said that the habit of knocking on wood came from the fact that Christ had been sacrificed on a wooden cross: knocking on wood was therefore a form of supplication or prayer which allowed protection from adversity. But we find this belief prior to Christianity, for example in Greek Antiquity, among the Persians, in Pharaonic Egypt or among the natives of South America who thought that wood housed the genius of fire. The worship of trees is or was also widespread on all continents.
Wikipedia
