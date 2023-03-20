Traveling Monday

I have some work to do this morning and a few last-minute things to get done before I leave, but I'll be heading down to Connecticut for work today. I am attending a workshop that's part of a certification I have at work. I have to have a certain number of continuing education hours by the end of the year to renew my certification. So, I am off to Connecticut for a day and a half of workshops I am not particularly looking forward to attending. I'm also not looking forward to the over four-hour drive down there. I don't mind driving, but when it's over 2.5-3 hours, I'm not much of a fan. I can't leave until noon because, per university policy, I have to rent a car to travel on museum business, and I can't pick up the car until noon. While the drive is just over four hours, it will take longer since I cannot sit for four hours without getting up and walking around. I will make short stops about every hour or so. If I don't, I'll be too stiff to walk when I finally get there. I've been having some back pains, too, so it's even more of an incentive to stop and move around along the way.
I'll be glad when I am back home on Thursday. Isabella will be taken care of by a neighbor while I am gone. He will mostly just come down and check on her. He will feed her, but she's so picky that she won't eat her wet food unless it's me feeding her as soon as I get up in the morning. I'm not sure why, but that's the way she is. She'll look at it and then walk away. She has her dry food, though, and plenty of water. If she wants to be finicky, then that's on her. I try to make sure her routine isn't interrupted too much. I wish I could just take her with me, but she makes a terrible traveling companion. The times I've had her in a car, she has meowed and cried the whole way. She's not a loud cat most of the time but put her in a car, and you'd think I was murdering her.
I hope everyone has a good start to their week!
1 comment:
It's spring today, the shrubs are blue, the daffodils are starting to fade...
You will sleep without Isabella; you will see you will sleep longer, you will not have that https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmXwiKbNfhY
To make him stop this bad habit , be careful sensitive souls will not look , https://www.lalibre.be/lifestyle/magazine/2016/12/07/son-chat-le-reveille-au-milieu-de-la-nuit-sa-vengeance-fait-le-buzz-V64CEHASO5BDDAL6LXND3HNOEU/
Post a Comment