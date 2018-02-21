One of the difficulties of doing a daily blog is finding something to talk about each day. The truth is I tried and tried to come up with something to talk about today, it nothing was coming to me. I started to talk about a commercial I saw: But
Why does this man drink Diet Coke Twisted Mango? "Because if nature can't twist it," he says, "at least this can... can." ...Get it? Like the French dance... Never mind.
But I couldn't embed the video, so there was little point if you hadn't seen the commercial. However, the guy in it is so cute, not usually my type, but when he says, "Get it?" and smiles, he has the cutest smile.
I could also, of course, talk about the Olympics. Adam Rippon has become the star of these Olympics, and talk about adorable. He's just everything you'd want in one package. And can we just take a moment to contemplate Johnny Weir's hair. It gets more outrageous by the day. And don't get me started on his outfits.
Anyway, that's what's on my mind.
