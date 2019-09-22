Then I commended mirth, because a man hath no better thing under the sun, than to eat, and to drink, and to be merry: for that shall abide with him of his labour the days of his life, which God giveth him under the sun. (KJV) ( Ecclesiastes 8:15 )
God wants us to eat, drink and be merry. He wants us to embrace life. But He also knows that life on earth comes with challenges, roadblocks and hardships. It’s a perfectly designed system of peaks and valleys, and it's our memory of the valleys that lifts us up when we experience the peaks. Without those valleys, the route to our Heavenly Father would take longer to reach.
2 comments:
It takes a lot of time and experiences to fully understand and accept that is true. But, when I look on reptrospective to my own life, I feel grateful for the hardships I passed, cause of that I am what I am now.
Follwing your blog. :)
Enjoy the present. Work for the future and only learn from the last don’t dwell in it
Post a Comment