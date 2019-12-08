Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you? (KJV) ( 1 Corinthians 3:16 )
It's important to take care of your body. When the body of Christ needs your help we should be ready, willing, and ABLE. If we are too tired, unhealthy, or weak we will miss being a part of the movement of our community and local church. There are times when it's important for us to step up and help friends move homes or cook meals after surgeries. While nurturing your health may not directly minister to others, it does allow you to be ready to lend a hand to someone in need which reveals the character of Christ.
