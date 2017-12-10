Instead you ought to say, “If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that.” – James 4:15
I talked about this a few weeks ago, but I thought it needed reiteration and elaboration considering I am going on my final interview for the Chicago job this week. “If the Lord wills.” "If the Lord wills." There are times when we really want something in our lives, but we wonder if it is the right move, if we even get what we want. In those circumstances, we must pray. We must pray that God’s will be done. We have to have faith. Faith in that whatever happens, happens because God wills it.
God has a plan for every one of us. Many people go through life without ever thinking about it, but that doesn’t change the fact that God put us here for a purpose. We aren’t here by accident; we’re here because God put us here. And He put us here for a reason–so we could come to know Him in a personal way, and then live the way He wants us to live.
That’s why you can pray and seek God’s will when you face decisions, and it is why you can know God is with you every moment of the day. The Bible says, “Teach me your way, O Lord; lead me in a straight path” (Psalm 27:11).
When he says, "If God wills we will . . . do this or that," he teaches us that the activities and accomplishments of our lives are in God's hands. God governs what we accomplish. Not only are our lives in his hands, our success is in his hands. "Instead, you ought to say, 'If the Lord wills, we will live and also do this or that." "If the Lord wills . . . we will do this or that." And if the Lord does not will, we will not do this or that.
If the Lord wills, I will get this job in Chicago. It doesnt mean that I won't be praying that I get the job, it just means that if it is in God's plan for me, then it will happen. Maybe its not the right job for me or God doesnt want me to bite off more than I can chew. I will do my best to get the job, but I know it is ultimately in God's hands.
1 comment:
I'm always amazed to hear you and American «believers» to put such power in the name of «GOD».
For sure it does help to have such confidence in a «supreme being» but I think that to have your «dream job» is more subject of how those people will judge your competencies and personality. Your way of being during the interview will also do for them to know you better.
Nothing to do with «God's wills» to me.
God wills to me is on the same track as a good psychotherapy to help people.
Just seeing what is going on in Alabama, I don't believe that this is «God's will» to see a pedophile going on a Senate election.
The kind of man that is surfing on GOD to profit his own agenda.
Shame on Alabama to vote for this man.
Along history of Christianity, many BAD actions were done in the name of «GOD».
Keep on going on your interview but believe in YOUR OWN competencies and personality.
Post a Comment