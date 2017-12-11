Monday, December 11, 2017

Off to Chicago



I'm off to Chicago today. My plane leaves around 3 pm, and I should get there about 6:30 pm. I plan to have a nice dinner then settle in for the night and get ready for my interview Tuesday morning. I've got everything packed except a few Little last minute items, and then I'm ready to go.

Susan said...

Safe travels, Joe. Bundle up and ENJOY!!!

December 11, 2017 at 8:26 AM
JiEL said...

As we say in French: "Aides-toi et le ciel t'aidera."
(Help yourself and the Heaven will help you)

You're the first and only reason that you succeed in your future life.

December 11, 2017 at 10:29 AM
Anonymous said...

Good luck, Joe. I will be thinking of you tomorrow. Roderick

December 11, 2017 at 11:20 AM

