I'm off to Chicago today. My plane leaves around 3 pm, and I should get there about 6:30 pm. I plan to have a nice dinner then settle in for the night and get ready for my interview Tuesday morning. I've got everything packed except a few Little last minute items, and then I'm ready to go.
3 comments:
Safe travels, Joe. Bundle up and ENJOY!!!
As we say in French: "Aides-toi et le ciel t'aidera."
(Help yourself and the Heaven will help you)
You're the first and only reason that you succeed in your future life.
Good luck, Joe. I will be thinking of you tomorrow. Roderick
