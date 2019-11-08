Conference Session

Today is the last day of my conference. I will be moderating a session on oral history today. I will essentially be asking questions to three of New England’s best oral historians. I’m hoping that the session goes as I have planned. I did organize it after all, so unless my panelists have other ideas, it should go as planned. My session happens to be the last session of the conference, and if everyone who says the are going goes, then we should have a good crowd.
3 comments:
Break a leg!
Joe,
I second bignate. Best of outcomes to you.
May you become the conference superstar!
Alexander
Very impressive Joe. Hope it goes well, Roderick
