The blessing of him that was ready to perish came upon me: and I caused the widow's heart to sing for joy. (KJV) ( Job 29:13 )
It's so easy to get consumed with our world and we often overlook other people. But we feel such encouragement when someone we admire takes an interest in us. Believe it or not, you are very powerful as well. You have the ability to make other peoples' hearts sing and flutter, especially to those without hope.
1 comment:
All we need to do is just a small task: good deeds!
