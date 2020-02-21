I’m feeling better, somewhat. My back pain has eased considerably. Now there is just a twinge there. However, I’m pretty sure I damaged a nerve in my right shoulder during my fall last week. It is in constant pain, and while I can use it ok, when I’m not using it or I find myself laying on it at night, the arm and hand falls asleep and is hard to “wake up.” I’ve been trying to lay on my left side, (I’m a side sleeper) but I find I turn over on my right side in my sleep. That’s when I wake up with greater pain I’m my shoulder and numbness in my arm. I’m going to see what my doctor says on Monday about it. My friends say I need to see a chiropractor. I probably do, but I just have to find the right one.
No comments:
Post a Comment