Guard Your Heart

Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life. (KJV) ( Proverbs 4:23 )
Joy can be hard to come by. Sometimes even just getting through our daily routines can become overwhelming. Our focus can easily get pushed towards the stressful, ugly and no good things of this world. God warns that we need to take steps to guard where we place our focus. Joy comes when we make a point to meditate on the good and beautiful things God has made. Take steps to nurture your heart today.
