Thanksgiving Day is usually filled with family and food. There are many LGBT out there who are without their families because of the hate and bigotry that exists in this world. I hope those who cannot be with their families, for whatever reasons, have wonderful friends with whom to share this day of Thanksgiving, and I hope they feel the love that I send their way.
I wanted this post to be about all that I am thankful for this year. With my birthday, (it's next week), I will begin a new year of my life with hope and promise for a wonderful future. I am so thankful for my family. They may drive me crazy at times, but I love them and they love me. I am thankful for the love and companionship provided by my dear cat Isabella, who will never replace HRH, but she is a wonderful and joyous companion. I am thankful for the wonderful people with whom I have the pleasure to work. I am thankful for the opportunities that Chicago may have in store for me. I am thankful to be alive and in a happy point in my life. Most of all, I am thankful for the many friends in my life. Some of them are people I've never met in person, but have formed a connection with through my blog. For them, I want to say, you are as important to me and as loved by me as if you were a friend I saw everyday. I love you all! Thank you for being my friends.
I am spending the day with just me and Isabella. I had the opportunity to go to a coworker's house, but decided to spend this Thanksgiving alone. I have my turkey, gravy, and mashed potatoes. I even have some veggies to cook. I look forward to a day of reflection and meditation on what I am thankful for this year.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!
1 comment:
Happy Thanksgiving to you, Joe! Among many other things, I'm thankful for the inspiration you often provide in your thoughtful blog posts. Wishing you best of success with your Chicago plans!
