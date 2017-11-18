Moment of Zen: Cats

A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
Definitely an MOZ. I'm partial to Persians so the first pic is my cup of tea. The second one looks like baby Isabella, but it's just that: a look-a-like. The third and fourth pics are absolutely her as a kitten and then as a full-grown cat. All of them are so sweet, Joe. Thank you for sharing.
I like the first pic for that «caty boy» just waiting for me to «pet» him so he could purrrrr a lot. The cats are nice too... LOL! My old Picolo (5yo) is kind of «Garfield» spirit: sleeps a lot and love food... Cheese and some little piece of meat I give him as a treat. Also, he adore his «catnip» herbs. Seems I have a «drug addict» cat. LOL!! He love to join me in the bed, on the quilt not inside the sheets, and is changing sides as I turn over. Love to be pet there.. Picolo is a calm cat and not a jumping one. He never goes on the counter or any high places. Just the right cat for me.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Definitely an MOZ. I'm partial to Persians so the first pic is my cup of tea. The second one looks like baby Isabella, but it's just that: a look-a-like. The third and fourth pics are absolutely her as a kitten and then as a full-grown cat. All of them are so sweet, Joe. Thank you for sharing.
I like the first pic for that «caty boy» just waiting for me to «pet» him so he could purrrrr a lot.
The cats are nice too... LOL!
My old Picolo (5yo) is kind of «Garfield» spirit: sleeps a lot and love food...
Cheese and some little piece of meat I give him as a treat. Also, he adore his «catnip» herbs. Seems I have a «drug addict» cat. LOL!!
He love to join me in the bed, on the quilt not inside the sheets, and is changing sides as I turn over. Love to be pet there..
Picolo is a calm cat and not a jumping one. He never goes on the counter or any high places.
Just the right cat for me.
Post a Comment