Finding My Voice

I woke up in the middle of the night with a migraine—something that rarely happens. I was able to fall back asleep, but the headache lingered into the morning. On top of that, my throat feels raw and sore, and yesterday my voice wasn’t very strong. I kept feeling like I couldn’t quite project at a normal volume. I’m drinking some hot tea this morning in hopes of soothing my throat and giving my voice a little help. I’m hoping whatever this is passes quickly.
I have a follow-up dentist appointment this afternoon for the root canal I had last month, and I’m not putting that off. More importantly, tomorrow morning I’m giving a VIP tour of the museum. My guest is a nationally known political figure—no, not Bernie—but someone a bit more controversial.
It’s encouraging to know the university asked me to lead the tour. After more than ten years of giving tours at the museum, I should be able to handle it. I’ve led generals and admirals (both U.S. and international), diplomats, and politicians through our galleries. Years ago, a visit like this might have made me nervous. Not anymore. I know the collection. I know the stories. And honestly, I look forward to these opportunities.
Now I just need my voice to cooperate so I can give the kind of tour they’re expecting.
1 comment:
eh Joe, put a wee bit of honey in your tea or coffee, it will take the edge off.
William NS
