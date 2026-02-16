Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Thank you for supplying what appears to be an adult male, don't get me wrong the boys kissing are cute but looking at a mature male is blissful.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Thank you for supplying what appears to be an adult male, don't get me wrong the boys kissing are cute but looking at a mature male is blissful.
Post a Comment