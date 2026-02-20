The Calm before the Storm

I’m so glad it’s Friday — and even more glad that I’m working from home today.
It’s not that this week has been terrible. The early part of it was a bit rough, but once I settled into a project and stayed busy, things evened out. Sometimes the best remedy for stress is simply having something meaningful to focus on.
That said, I have zero desire to go anywhere today. I woke up with a headache, which almost certainly means a storm is rolling in this evening. My migraines are usually more accurate than the local meteorologist when it comes to predicting the weather. If my head starts throbbing, you can safely assume precipitation is on the way.
Isabella has already been fed and is currently enjoying her very important post-breakfast nap. She takes that ritual very seriously. Since the house is quiet and I have the luxury of being home, I think I might follow her example and go back to sleep for a little while before officially starting my day.
Sometimes listening to your body is the most productive thing you can do.
I hope you all have a restful, peaceful weekend — whether you’re braving the storm or staying cozy inside.
