Feeling a Bit Low Today

I really don’t have much to say today. I’m feeling a bit low — just a little sad and worn down — and I’m not up to writing much this morning. Some days are like that: quiet, heavy, and a little gray around the edges.
I’m giving myself permission to keep things simple today, and I hope you’ll do the same if you need it. Be kind to yourselves, and I’ll be back when my spirits lift a bit.
Remedy: caress, Joe, Isabella!
Lessen the grip your past has on you, from a rope to a strand of string. If the past is holding you back let it go, not entirely. Remember the good and the way it made you feel. Only you have the power to change.
