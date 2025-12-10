Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
I don't know where this picture is taken but no straight man would walk around in a gym looking like that. The guy forgot his shorts. This look may even cause some gay men to pause in mixed company.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
I don't know where this picture is taken but no straight man would walk around in a gym looking like that. The guy forgot his shorts. This look may even cause some gay men to pause in mixed company.
Post a Comment