Moment of Zen: White Briefs

There’s something timeless and undeniably sexy about a man in just a pair of white briefs.
I have always been amazed that as sexy as men are in white briefs, they cannot pull off the same look in a white bathing suit. Black? Yes. White? No. I think men finally realized to stay away from that color.
