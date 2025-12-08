Heated Rivalry Scored… Repeatedly

Every now and then, a book series grabs hold of me so completely that I find myself staying up far too late because I have to read just one more chapter. That’s exactly what happened when I picked up Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series—starting with the first two books, Game Changer and Heated Rivalry. I’ll be honest: hockey romances are not usually my favorite subgenre of m/m romance. But these books completely won me over. They’re steamy, full of heart, and emotionally rich in all the best ways. They’re the kind of novels that make you sigh one moment and fan yourself the next.
If you haven’t read Rachel Reid before, she’s a Canadian author widely loved for her blend of erotic heat and emotional tenderness. Her Game Changers novels focus on professional hockey players navigating fame, pressure, identity, and love—with characters so well developed that you can’t help falling for them. Reid has become one of the standout voices in contemporary LGBTQ+ romance, and it’s easy to see why.
It was actually the new television adaptation, Heated Rivalry, that convinced me to pick up the books. I checked out the series when it premiered and immediately fell for its production quality—and let’s be honest, the steaminess. The adaptation stays remarkably close to the novels, even lifting some dialogue straight from the page. Episode three, which adapts Game Changer, deviates more (condensing an entire book into 50 minutes will do that), but it still captures the heart of the story. And yes, the sex scenes absolutely live up to the hype.
After devouring the first two books, I’m now reading Tough Guy, book three. I’m enjoying it, even if it isn’t hooking me quite as deeply as the first two. I’m looking forward to continuing the series, especially books four and five (Common Goal and Role Model). But the book I’m especially eager to reach is the sixth, The Long Game, which returns to the couple from Heated Rivalry and continues their story. I’ve heard nothing but glowing praise.
One of the joys of the TV adaptation is its casting. Shane Hollander is played by Hudson William, and Ilya Rozanov is portrayed by Connor Storrie. Their chemistry is electric, and the show gives them the time and space to build a believable, aching, deeply sensual connection. François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter, is openly bisexual and has long been a visible voice for LGBTQ+ representation. And Robbie G.K., who plays the impossibly cute Kip Grady, steals nearly every scene he’s in. There isn’t much publicly available about his personal life aside from the fact that he appears to be single, but he brings a joyful, queer-coded energy to the role that fans immediately latch onto.
The show is also notable for its broader LGBTQ+ representation behind the scenes. Reporting from Out highlights that multiple queer actors and creators are involved in the project, helping shape a series that treats queer romance with sincerity, playfulness, respect, and heat. It’s refreshing to see a production that doesn’t shy away from the eroticism of the source material while still leaning into its emotional beats.
If you enjoy sports romances, queer love stories, or simply beautifully crafted television, I highly recommend picking up Game Changer, Heated Rivalry, and the rest of the Game Changers series—and definitely give the TV adaptation a try. Even if hockey isn’t normally your thing, this series might just charm you the way it did me.
And honestly? It’s just a whole lot of fun.
