Walk in the Light

“I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life.”— John 8:12
Jesus’ declaration that He is the light of the world is more than a statement of identity—it is an invitation. His light is not harsh or exposing, but comforting and revealing, helping us see the truth of who we are in God’s love. When Christ shines into our lives, He illuminates not only the path before us but the very goodness God has planted within us.
As LGBTQ+ Christians, many of us know intimately what darkness feels like. We’ve endured seasons when rejection or silence made the world seem shadowed. Yet even there, we can echo the assurance of Psalm 23:4: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me.” Darkness may surround us at times, but it never defines the journey. God walks with us, and Christ’s light guides us through valleys that once felt unending.
What makes Jesus’ words even more extraordinary is that He shares this light with us. In the Sermon on the Mount, He tells His followers, “You are the light of the world,” affirming that we bear His radiance in our lives. He goes on to say that “a city set on a hill cannot be hidden,” reminding us that God never intended for us to shrink or conceal our true selves. Our gifts, our love, our queerness—these are not shadows to hide but reflections of the beauty God has woven into us.
When Jesus urges us to let our light shine before others, He invites us into authenticity rather than performance. Our compassion, courage, honesty, and resilience become expressions of the divine light entrusted to us. Even in difficult moments, when we choose hope over despair or gentleness over anger, we shine in ways that help others glimpse God’s presence.
And the Gospel of John offers a sustaining promise: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” Whatever shadows we face—whether from others or within ourselves—Christ’s light remains steady and untouchable. Because it lives within us, we, too, cannot be extinguished.
As we move through this Advent season, we remember that God has always used light to guide people toward hope. Just as the Star of Bethlehem led the magi to the Christ child, that same divine light still beckons us today—shining in our lives, shining through our love, and leading us ever closer to the heart of God. May you walk in that light with confidence, knowing it has already claimed you, warmed you, and made you radiant.
No comments:
Post a Comment