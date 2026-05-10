Speech Seasoned with Salt

“Conduct yourselves wisely toward outsiders, making the most of the time. Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer everyone.”
For many LGBTQ+ Christians, words have often been weapons rather than blessings. Some of us grew up hearing careless comments, harsh sermons, or so-called “truth” spoken without grace. Others learned to stay silent because we feared what might happen if we spoke honestly about who we are. Words matter. They can wound deeply, but they can also heal, encourage, and remind someone that they are loved by God.
In this passage, Paul reminds believers that our speech should be “gracious, seasoned with salt.” Salt preserves, enhances, and gives flavor. Paul is not calling Christians to be cruel, sarcastic, or self-righteous. Instead, he is urging us to speak with wisdom, kindness, sincerity, and depth. Our words should reflect the love of Christ, not the bitterness of the world.
That message feels especially important today. LGBTQ+ people know what it is like to encounter speech that tears down rather than builds up. Yet Scripture repeatedly calls us toward another way.
Ephesians 4:29 reminds us:
“Let no evil talk come out of your mouths, but only what is useful for building up, as there is need, so that your words may give grace to those who hear.”
And in Proverbs 16:24 we read:
“Pleasant words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.”
As LGBTQ+ Christians, we have an opportunity to embody this kind of grace-filled speech in a world that often thrives on outrage and cruelty. That does not mean remaining silent in the face of injustice. Jesus Himself spoke boldly against hypocrisy and oppression. But even truth can be spoken with compassion and wisdom rather than hatred.
In fact, Jesus says in Matthew 5:13:
“You are the salt of the earth.”
Salt changes the flavor of whatever it touches. When we speak with kindness, authenticity, and love, we bear witness to the presence of Christ in our lives. Sometimes the most powerful testimony is not an argument won, but a gracious word spoken at the right moment.
There will always be voices that seek to shame, condemn, or divide. We do not have to answer hatred with hatred. We can answer with dignity. With wisdom. With truth wrapped in grace.
May our words never become bland, empty, or cruel. Instead, may they be seasoned with the salt of compassion, honesty, and Christlike love.
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